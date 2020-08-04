RANGELEY — The Rangeley Friends of the Arts will present a short evening of one-act plays on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 21, 22 and 23. The shows will begin at 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, with the Sunday matinée at 4 p.m., at the RFA Lakeside Theater.

The evening will include the classic “Who’s On First” by Abbott and Costello, “Drowned Out” by Robert Patrick, “Madame President” by Wallace Acton, “Lady MacBeth’s Monologue” from Shakespeare’s “MacBeth,” as well as “No Nonsense,” an original play written by Laura Sadler-Harperink, Jeannie Brown and Anne Crump, a poignant comedy about two sisters deciding what to do about mom. All the plays have three or fewer in the cast, and will include COVID-19 social distancing restrictions in staging and presentation. The event will last about one hour.

Admission is $15 for adults and $10 for youth 18 and under. Tickets will be sold at the door so that each party/family group can be seated according to social distancing guidelines. The box office will open at 6:30 p.m. the nights of the show; 2:30 p.m. for the matinée. There will be a maximum of 50 seats sold for each performance. Patrons will be asked to wear a mask when not in their seat.

The RFA Lakeside Theater is at 2493 Main St. The RFA is a nonprofit arts organization “Bringing the Arts to Life” in the western mountains of Maine. For the complete schedule of events, visit www.rangeleyarts.org.

