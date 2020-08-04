GARDINER — Guitar Man Samuel James continues the Live from Johnson Hall Livestream Series, returning to Johnson Hall at 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 15. This time he’ll weave together his unique mix of traditional Black American music, masterful musicianship and celebrated storytelling.

With a voice of grit and gravel, roots, James sings with an authenticity lost in time. A modern guitar master, James’ skill has a depth and range that seems impossible for a man with only two hands. An award-winning songwriter, one of the world’s most innovative guitar players and a Moth-featured storyteller, James brings all of this to his stage show. A live performance by James is part theater concert, part stomping-on-the-porch dance party and part stand-up comedy.

He was born the last in a long line of performers, including dancers, storytellers, choir singers, jazz pianists and porch-stomping guitar thumpers dating back to the 1800s. James’ songwriting has been compared to Leonard Cohen’s and his guitar virtuosity to that of Jimi Hendrix. His critically acclaimed trilogy of albums, “Songs Famed for Sorrow and Joy” (2008) “For Rosa, Maeve and Noreen” (2009) “And for the Dark Road Ahead” (2012) has gained him praise not only for carrying on great traditions but for being a true innovator.

His latest album, “Already Home Recordings Vol. 1,” has been called a “rich narrative … fascinating … vital to our cultural dialogue.”

All shows are filmed and broadcast live from the Johnson Hall Theater to all who have the ticket link. Each link will be sent out through e-mail by 5 p.m. on the day of the show to ticket holders. The link will be sent to the email associated with the ticket purchase. Each ticket purchased covers a household. To purchase tickets, visit www.johnsonhall.org.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: