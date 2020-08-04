Tropical Storm Isaias hit Maine on Tuesday evening, causing more than 45,000 power outages with wind gusts in Portland that were expected to reach up to 50 mph, but the storm is fast-moving and will probably end by midnight or early Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service in Gray.

Derek Schroeter, a meteorologist with the weather service, said the storm might also produce isolated tornadoes, especially in areas such as western Maine.

The storm moved into Maine around 6:30 p.m., and by 8:07 p.m. a total of 45,523 Central Maine Power Company customers had lost power.

Most of those who lost power live in York County, which had 23,223 outages. The hardest hit communities were Acton, Lebanon, Waterboro and Wells, each of which had more than 2,000 outages, according to CMP.

A total of 15,749 customers were in the dark in Cumberland County, where Freeport and Windham each had more than 2,000 outages.

Forecasters grew concerned after radar showed that some of the more intense rain bands were beginning to rotate, an indication that the storm might produce isolated tornadoes in areas such as western Maine and southern New Hampshire, Schroeter said.

“There is a potential for tornadoes in Maine,” Schroeter said.

Wind gusts will reach 50 mph, especially in Portland and coastal regions, Schroeter said, but the high winds will not be sustained.

The Maine Emergency Management Agency said it will be closely monitoring the track of Isaias. The state is prepared for possibly damaging winds, rain and power outages, with the biggest impacts expected in coastal areas and western Maine between 8 p.m. and midnight.

“We are working together will all our partners to plan for this event,” agency Director Peter Rogers said.

The agency asked boat owners to secure their vessels before the storm hit.

Falmouth Fire Chief and Emergency Management Director Howard Rice said there is concern that isolated tornadoes could touch down in Cumberland County. Rice said the tornadoes would likely be weak, but urged residents to remain vigilant.

“Residents should secure anything outside that could blow away or be damaged by high winds. This include tents and outside awnings that many of our businesses may have put up to aid outside dining,” Rice said in a statement. “As with any storm, we encourage the public to watch weather updates as they occur and make plans accordingly.”

Isaias made landfall Monday night on the North Carolina coast, strengthening just enough to become a category one hurricane. It was tracking through western New England on Tuesday night.

The heaviest rain will be in Vermont and New York, with most of Maine picking up just under an inch. Downeast Maine is not expected to receive more than showers, according to News Center Maine (WCSH/WLBZ-TV).

High tide around 1 a.m. is expected to bring some minor splashover and beach erosion, enhanced by the strong onshore wind.

The storm is expected to end by Wednesday morning, with Wednesday’s weather partly to mostly sunny, with quick clearing and high temperatures in the 80s.

