REGION — The following students have been named to the dean’s list at Bates College for the fall semester ending in [December 2019]. This is a distinction earned by students whose cumulative grade point average is 3.8 or higher. Though we have been delayed in sharing this news due to our response to the COVID-19 pandemic, please know that our pride in our students who reached this high level of academic achievement is as strong as ever. Congratulations to the 572 students on our Dean’s List!

Kirsten Pelletier of Readfield, Maine, a 2016 graduate of Messalonskee High School. Pelletier, the child of Peter J. Pelletier of Readfield, Maine, and Wendy L. Pelletier of Gardiner, Maine, is a senior majoring in environmental studies and minoring in education at Bates.

Sam Onion of Wayne, Maine, a 2016 graduate of Kents Hill School. Onion, the child of Frederick A. Onion and Susan D. Onion of Wayne, Maine, is a senior majoring in geology and minoring in mathematics at Bates.

Located in Lewiston, Maine, Bates is internationally recognized as a leading liberal arts college, attracting 2,000 students from across the U.S. and around the world. Since 1855, Bates has been dedicated to educating the whole person through creative and rigorous scholarship in a collaborative residential community. Committed to opportunity and excellence, Bates has always admitted students without regard to gender, race, religion, or national origin. Cultivating intellectual discovery and informed civic action, Bates prepares leaders sustained by a love of learning and zeal for responsible stewardship of the wider world.

BRISTOL, RI — Emma Feagin, of Readfield, ME, has been named to the Spring 2020 Dean’s List at Roger Williams University, in Bristol, R.I. Full-time students who complete 12 or more credits per semester and earn a grade point average of 3.4 or higher are placed on the Dean’s List that semester.

