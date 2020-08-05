Auburn musician Jim Toscano will play from 5:30-8:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 7, outside at Mixers Nightclub & Lounge in Sabattus. Toscano likes to call his night acoustic classic rock. Playing songs by The Beatles, Johnny Cash, The Rolling Stones, James Taylor as well as some R&B and a little Grateful Dead, he knows lots of music but mostly from the 60s, 70s, and 80s. He plays Lost Valley frequently and has a regular Saturday night gig at Taste of Maine Restaurant every week. You may also have seen him at an open mic at Pedro O’Hara’s a time or two. There is no cover charge and plenty of free parking. Mixers is located at 136 Sabattus Rd., Sabattus.

