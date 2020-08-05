100 Years Ago: 1920

Cyrus H. K. Curtis’ yacht, The Lyndonia with Mr. Curtis and a party of friends has arrived at Camden. The yacht is an ocean going craft in every respect, measuring 230 feet over all with a 30-foot beam and is propelled by two marine steam engines of 1,000 horsepower each. She carries wireless telephone and telegraph apparatus and costs about $260,000. The Lyndonia carries a crew of 87 and is commanded by Capt. H. W. Rich of Camden.

50 Years Ago: 1970

Bernard J. Murphy Jr., was chosen by the Auburn’ City Council last night to succeed City Manager Woodbury E.Brackett who retires on Aug. 18. The vote was unanimous, 6-0. Murphy 29, will receive a salary of $15,000 a year and his appointment is effective Sept. 1. He has been Brackett’s administrative assistant since February 1966, a position that has virtually made him assistant city manager and the title that of late has been used in reference to him. The unanimous vote was somewhat of a surprise as it had been anticipated that there would be an opposing vote or an abstention. Ward Three Council Eugene M. Emery, had in the past indicated an acknowledgment of Murphy’s qualifications to handle the position but said he wanted other applicants to be sought. He had been expected to abstain or vote against the nomination.

25 Years Ago: 1995

The Wednesdays in the Lewiston Park series will present Jody Scalise in “Up in Smoke” on Wednesday at 10 a.m, at the Multi-Purpose Center gym. Scalise brings comic timing, balance and juggling skills and mime together in a show that allows the audience to examine the use of tobacco, with songs, skits, comedy, movement and costumes offering facts about tobacco and nicotine addiction, peer pressure and self-esteem. The performance is sponsored by the Lewiston Drug Free Schools Committee.

The material used in Looking Back is reproduced exactly as it originally appeared, although misspellings and errors may be corrected.

