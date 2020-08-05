LEWISTON — USM Lewiston -Auburn Campus Senior College announces its fall 2020 courses which will be held entirely via ZOOM. There are 20 courses offered in many current and interesting topics. There will be ZOOM Bootcamps so all will be able to learn the basics and enjoy this curriculum. Our catalog will be on-line only, available on Aug. 17. LAC Senior College members will be able to register online starting at 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 24. Members from other senior colleges will be able to register for any remaining spots on Sept. 8.
For more information, call 207-753-6610 or email: [email protected]
Courses offered:
ZOOM Bootcamp — Exploration of the “How to” to Basic ZOOM. Free. Instructor: Mary Jane Beardsley
Genealogical Explorations: Basics and Beyond. Instructor: Lin Wright
I’ll Have What Paul’s Having! Instructor: Paul Drowns
True Womanhood and Women’s Activism in 19th Century America. Instructor: Jean Potuchek
Phun with Physics 101. Instructor: Hugh Keene
Brave New World. Facilitator: Judy Hierstein
Introduction to Meditation. Instructor: Marty Gagnon
Drawing With Light – Painting With Words Enhancing Writing with Photography. Instructor: Ariela Zucker
Darwin, Natural Selection, and Evolution. Instructor: Tom Hamilton
That’s so Orwellian! Instructor: Laura Sturgis
Genealogical Explorations: Questions and Answers. Instructor: Lin Wright
Fantastic Literature: Discovering the Worth of Fantasy Texts. Instructor: Danielle Letourneau
Complementary and Alternative Medicine. Facilitator/Instructor: Dr. Elcha Buckman.
Celebrate the History that Surrounds You! Instructor: Penny Jessop
Bringing Nature Home in Maine. Instructor: Eric Topper, Director of Education, Maine Audubon
Critical Thinking. Instructor: Bill Frayer
Traveling in Europe, Africa and Asia. Instructor: Anita Denis
French for Fun. Instructor: Ann Rau
The American Economy and the Pandemic. Instructor: Alene Staley
This Class is for the Birds. Instructor: Judy Hierstein
