To the Editor:

I am writing in support of Tina Brooks for the position of Buckfield selectman. Tina has demonstrated strong leadership skills which will be valuable in this time of transition.

I have been impressed by Tina’s interest and ability to listen to all views and to make decisions which benefit all Buckfield residents, not just a small vocal few. I admire Tina’s honesty as seen by her willingness to express opinions which may not be popular.

I will be voting for Tina Brooks for Buckfield Selectman.

Sandra Perkins

Buckfield

« Previous

Next »

filed under: