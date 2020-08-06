To the Editor:
I am writing in support of Tina Brooks for the position of Buckfield selectman. Tina has demonstrated strong leadership skills which will be valuable in this time of transition.
I have been impressed by Tina’s interest and ability to listen to all views and to make decisions which benefit all Buckfield residents, not just a small vocal few. I admire Tina’s honesty as seen by her willingness to express opinions which may not be popular.
I will be voting for Tina Brooks for Buckfield Selectman.
Sandra Perkins
Buckfield
