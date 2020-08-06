PORTLAND — For the 2020 grant cycle and in light of COVID-19, MaineCF’s Maine Charity Foundation Fund will support community-based transportation programs, including changes in response to the pandemic, and efforts to keep older 60+ community members socially connected during a time of physical distancing. Grants of up to $10,000 are available.

Nearly a third of older people in Maine live in communities without access to public transportation. For older people, especially those in rural areas, lack of transportation can result in missed medical appointments, malnutrition and social isolation — all significant threats to good health and quality of life.

The deadline for applications is Sept. 15. For complete guidelines, application and a list of 2019 grants, visit www.mainecf.org.

Last year’s grantees included Catholic Charities Maine, to expand SEARCH, a companionship and transportation program for older adults, into unserved rural areas to reduce social isolation and improve connection to community, and People Plus, for expansion and increased capacity for growing the Volunteer Transportation Network currently serving 528 homebound older adults.

For more information, contact the director of grantmaking, Laura Lee, at 207-761-2440 or [email protected]

« Previous

Next »