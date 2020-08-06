To the Editor:

Ken Morse, a lifelong resident of Maine, is a neighbor and friend of mine. I’ve known Ken for almost 50 years, dating back to my job picking apples at his family orchards in Waterford. There, he and his brother, Peter, set ladders for us pickers and hauled the full bushels with a tractor.

Over the years, Ken has worked at a variety of jobs in the community, getting to know the folks in Norway and surrounding towns. He created Grass Roots Graphics, working there for 18 years. He was also instrumental in the creation of the Fare Share Co-op in Norway.

Most recently he was the director of Healthy Oxford Hills, which put him in touch with the needs and interests of the people in our area. These various work experiences have prepared Ken to serve our special area of Maine in the House of Representatives.

Mary Van Nest

Norway

