GREENWOOD — Tuesday, Aug. 4, Greenwood selectmen decided to no longer have someone monitor the town beach, an idea they had entertained at their last meeting.

Resident Al Lake, who volunteered to be a monitor at the last board meeting, told the town he is no longer interested in the position, after thinking things over.

The town also heard from resident Dwight Mills, via letter, saying he does not believe the town should enforce a residency requirement to use the town beach.

“We’ve had a sign up ever since we’ve had the beach saying it is for Greenwood taxpayers, that’ll maybe keep some people away,” Select Woman Amy Chapman said.

Chapman added that the parking issue should still be addressed, though. On top of the roadside parking, additional parking is available across the road from the boat launch.

Residents have complained about people parking on their property.

Selectmen reviewed and sign the 2020/2021 tax commitment for the mil rate. Town Manager Kim Sparks said the mil rate will remain at 13.40, the same as last year.

