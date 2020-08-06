WALES — The Regional School Unit 4 board will decide Wednesday how students and staff will return to classes this fall.

School officials have said they are considering three plans for the new year: all virtual, all in-person or a mix of both, possibly with students in some grades going to school in person and others attending virtually.

The superintendent has said busing is also a big concern. RSU 4 has just over 1,400 students from prekindergarten through grade 12 and it will have to keep students spread out not only in classrooms but also on their way to school.

The school board will meet at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 12. The meeting will be held in person at Oak Hill High School in Wales, but school officials hope to stream it live online as well. The link to that online stream will be posted on the RSU 4 website with the meeting agenda.

RSU 4 includes Sabattus, Litchfield and Wales.

filed under: