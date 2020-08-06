A 67-year-old Saco woman who had not been seen in nearly a week has been located, the Saco Police Department posted on its Facebook page.
Police had asked for community help in locating her over growing concern for her well-being.
Bonnie Anyanwu had last seen in the city on July 31. She has been known to visit the Portland area.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.
-
Sports
Auto racing: Matt Mahar running away in Rebels division at Oxford Plains
-
Politics
Gideon unveils climate policies in her bid for U.S. Senate
-
Maine
Two foxes attack Woolwich man
-
The Rangeley Highlander
Farmington Public Library Reopening
-
The Rangeley Highlander
Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry asks for the public’s help checking trees for invasive species during August