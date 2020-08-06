Bonnie Anyanwu Photo courtesy of Saco Police Department

A 67-year-old Saco woman who had not been seen in nearly a week has been located, the Saco Police Department posted on its Facebook page.

Police had asked for community help in locating her over growing concern for her well-being.

Bonnie Anyanwu had last seen in the city on July 31. She has been known to visit the Portland area.

 

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
missing person, saco maine
Related Stories
Latest Articles