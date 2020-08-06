To the Editor:

I have known Katey Branch for nearly 30 years and I can’t think of anyone who is better suited to represent the people of Maine Senate District 19. Her tireless efforts to launch the Alan Day Community Garden, her work on behalf of the Fare Share food coop, and her volunteer efforts with so many organizations in the Oxford Hills area have clearly demonstrated her commitment to improving the lives of all of us who live here.

Katey is a thoughtful and compassionate listener, as well as a creative and persistent leader. She is able to bring people together to find common ground and insure follow-through on solutions.

Whether you care about the environment, want to see small businesses thrive in our communities, or are committed to the health and well-being of all Maine residents, I encourage you to learn more about Katey Branch, and give her your vote on November 3.

Deborah Crump

West Paris

