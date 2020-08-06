To the Editor:
Judicial Watch is a non profit and non political organization whose mission is to identify and attempt to eliminate fraud and corruption within the various state and federal government agencies whenever and wherever it is found. When any such nefarious activities are found in any state or federal government agency, Judicial Watch files suit in either state or Federal courts, as applicable, to identify the nefarious activities and take further measures to penalize or otherwise require the agency to stop or correct illegal activities.
Over the past several years, Judicial Watch (JW) has uncovered numerous voter districts with “dirty voter roles” often containing many more “registered voters” than there are adults of legal voting age living in the districts. Recently, JW sued North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Indiana and Florida for “dirty voting roles.” JW also sued California Governor Gavin Newsom over his plan to flood the mail with 20 million ballots, – inviting potential Election Day voter fraud.
In the 2016 Presidential election, California Democrats developed a scheme to “harvest mail in ballots” where political activists were sent out to collect large numbers of mail-in votes and then “harvested” only those whose vote was cast in favor of the “favorable candidate and threw the rest away. I believe that this scheme is the one that President Trump is worried about happening again in 2020.
Richard Grover
Mason Twp.
