LEWISTON — The following area students have been named to the dean’s list at Bates College for the winter semester ending in April 2020. This is a distinction earned by students whose cumulative grade point average is 3.8 or higher.
Anna Glass of Pownal; Thaddeus Gunther of Farmington; Jennie Chen of East Wilton; Jesse Saffeir of Pownal; Kirsten Pelletier of Readfield; Tucker Pierce of New Gloucester; Sam Onion of Wayne; Emma Christman of Litchfield; John Phillips of New Gloucester; George Chaison-Lapine of Pownal; William Davis of Fryeburg; Lauren Berube of Auburn; Ashley Pratt of Greene; Caleb Eklund of Lovell; Michal Cwik of Auburn; Tyler Simmons of Lewiston; Tucker Barber of Wilton; Austin Dumont of Auburn; Grace Beaudet of Auburn; Anna Beaudet of Auburn; Noah Dumont of Auburn; Zoe Maguire of Lovell; Mia Shifrin of Weld; Jillian Richardson of Auburn; Alice Cockerham of Kingfield; and Alexi Knight of South Paris.
