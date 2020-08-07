Turner and Winthrop will battle for the Maine Independent Baseball League’s 17-and-under South division title after winning their semifinal games on Friday.

The second-seeded Turner Bandits defeated No. 3 Skowhegan, 4-2, at Hosmer Field in Rumford. Garrett Mollica led the Bandits offensively by going 2-for-3 with a double. Mitch Bean scored Austin DeCoster with what proved to be the winning run with a suicide squeeze for a base hit in the third.

Pitcher Matt Wallingford went the distance for Turner, striking out 13 in seven innings.

Turner (14-3) advances to face fourth-seeded Winthrop (10-6-1), which upset No. 1 Falmouth, 5-2 on Friday.

The divisional final will be part of a doubleheader scheduled for 2 p.m. at Capital Area Sports Complex in Augusta. The North division final will follow immediately following the completion of the South final.

filed under: