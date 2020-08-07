To the Editor:
You never know when you may need some help and somebody that recognizes a problem. I had a problem on Route 27 recently and J.P. and Rachel Fortier who came to my aid. It was a “good Samaritan” act. Webster Dictionary describes it as “one ready to help fellow beings in distress.” Tell J.P. and Rachel thank you!
Walter Gooley
Farmington
