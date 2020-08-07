The Maine Forestry Museum (formerly the Rangeley Lakes Region Logging Museum) will be holding it normally “Live” Auction ONLINE this year. The auction is usually the first of the 3 major fundraisers we hold in a season, but due to our present circumstances it may be our only one for 2020 so we’re really hoping for a great response.

The 2020 Maine Forestry Museum auction will open at 7 am on Thursday, August 13th and will close at 7 pm on Saturday, August 15th. Winning bidders are asked to pick up their items at the museum on Sunday, August 16th from 10 am to 4 pm, 221 Stratton Rd. If you are unable to come on the 16th the museum is open Wednesday, Friday and Sunday from 10-4 after that. Gift certificates can be mailed by clicking on the Contact Us button on the auction site. All physical items must be picked up at the museum. If you would like to view any of the large items in person before or during the auction please stop by the museum during our open hours listed above.

To participate and place bids, participants simply need to create an account. No credit card or payment information is required to place bids. Payment information is required only when a participant is determined to be the winning bidder at the end of the auction. If you’ve never been to our auction, we always have a wonderful selection of handmade wooden furniture, dining, sofa, side, and coffee tables, cutting boards, wooden hot plates and more all made by a local artisan. These, along with gift certificates for local lodging, shopping, dining, and many other items too numerous to mention. This year we have also received donations of 2 small Rodney Richard chainsaw carved bears!

The auction can be viewed at www.32auctions.com/MaineForestryMuseum. We are hoping that more people will participate in the auction online.

For more information, contact the Maine Forestry Museum at 207-864-3939 or visit our website https://maineforestrymuseum.org/, or follow on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/maineforestrymuseumMFM/, and last but not least the Rangeley Lakes Chamber of Commerce site under events for the auction dates of August 15th to the `17th.

