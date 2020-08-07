DEAR SUN SPOTS: I’ve had a lot of extra time to work in my garden over the past few months and have started incorporating old bricks into the hardscape part of the design.

So far I have been lucky enough to find some free bricks in a cart on the side of the road. If anyone has any old bricks they would like to be rid of, I would pay a reasonable price for them and come get them. Please send a message to Sun Spots with your contact information and I will be watching for it as I read the column every day without fail. — Karen, Bowdoin

ANSWER: I’m glad you’re enjoying your extra time in the garden. This popular hobby has certainly boomed this year with so many of us spending more time at home. I love old bricks too!

DEAR SUN SPOTS: In the past you listed some piano tuners. Could we have that list again please? — Erica, Greene

ANSWER: In the Rolodex I have Joseph Meehan in Litchfield (582-1540); Rice’s Piano Service (ricespiano.com) in Alna (443-3372 or 350-9548-cell); and Alex Peppe of Alex’s Piano Service. Alex also teaches piano and does appraisals as well as more significant repairs. His website is alexanferpeppe.com. To contact him, call 400-6009 or email him at [email protected].

DEAR SUN SPOTS: For the reader inquiring about Red Sox face masks (Aug. 4 Sun Spots), I saw some at Kohl’s just a few days ago. Go Sox! — Sue, Auburn

ANSWER: I have seen several people (especially youngsters) out and about wearing their Red Sox face coverings. These days, it’s another way to let everyone know you’re a fan! The “official” masks are sold on the Major League Baseball website at mlb.com. And as I stated earlier, there are many seamstresses in town sewing masks of all sorts so it shouldn’t be too difficult to find exactly what you need.

Furthermore, it seems to help keep the situation we are dealing with in a more positive light if we think of our required face coverings as a fashion statement. Whether you like sports, animals, flowers, Maine scenes, geometric prints, etc. there is a face mask for you. The most important thing is to stay safe yourself and to care for others.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: I took my five young grandchildren to Fielder’s Choice recently after an afternoon of swimming. There was an older gentleman in line just ahead of us who commented on how well-behaved the children were while they waited and praised them for all wearing their masks.

When I took out my debit card to pay, the young woman who was waiting on us waved it away and said, “You’re all set.” And she pointed to the gentleman who was sitting in his vehicle enjoying his ice cream. We walked over and keeping our social distance, the kids and I had the opportunity to thank him. He really made our day, and a week later, my grandchildren are still talking about “that really cool dude in the old truck!” They have all been talking about “paying it forward” and have some big plans! Thank you, Bob! — No name, Auburn

This column is for you, our readers. It is for your questions and comments. There are only two rules: You must write to the column and sign your name. We won’t use it if you ask us not to. Please include your phone number. Letters will not be returned or answered by mail, and telephone calls will not be accepted. Your letters will appear as quickly as space allows. Address them to Sun Spots, P.O. Box 4400, Lewiston, ME 04243-4400. Inquiries can also be emailed to [email protected].

« Previous

filed under: