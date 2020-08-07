WASHINGTON – White House and Democratic negotiators plan to meet again Friday to try to revive stalled talks on a coronavirus relief bill, a day after their efforts faltered near collapse with multiple issues dividing them.

The two sides remain hundreds of billions of dollars apart on issues including state and local aid and fingerpointing continued on Friday.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., told reporters that she had offered the White House a concession on Thursday night, saying Democrats would lower their $3.4 trillion spending request by $1 trillion if the White House would raise their $1 trillion offer by $1 trillion.

“They said, ‘absolutely not,'” Pelosi said. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., also took a shot at the Trump administration’s negotiating team, singling out White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, a former Republican congressman from North Carolina.

“Basically what’s happening is Mr. Meadows is from the Tea Party…and they don’t want to spend the necessary money,” Schumer said.

Both sides in the talks appear to be posturing amid growing confusion about what happens next. They have already missed several deadlines and emergency benefits and eviction protections for millions of Americans expired at the end of July. Trump has threatened repeatedly to try and bypass Congress.

White House adviser Larry Kudlow said Trump is poised to sign executive orders deferring payroll taxes and taking other steps to address the weak economy if there’s no deal with congressional Democrats.

“People should not believe the president is bluffing on using his executive authority. He is not bluffing,” Kudlow said in an interview on Fox Business. “And since we can’t seem to get a deal done with the other team right now, he will take his executive authority to the fullest.”

Republicans have accused Democrats of refusing to compromise and seeking a political outcome instead of a deal with the November election nearing.

“Rather than be part of the solution, they have chosen to be part of the problem,” Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, said on Twitter on Friday.

Pelosi defended the Democrats’ approach, insisting they were pushing for legislation addressing the real needs in the country.

“We haven’t overplayed our hand,” Pelosi said. “We aren’t overplaying our hand when we are factually presenting what the needs are.”

One major sticking point has been a call by Democrats for $1 trillion in aid to cities and states, which have seen their budgets hammered by the downturn. The White House has called this a “bailout” for poorly run local governments and opposed such a big figure.

A positive jobs report Friday morning appeared to harden the administration’s posture against further engagement with the Democrats, with Kudlow pointing to the 1.8 million jobs added in July as evidence of a “self-sustaining recovery.”

With millions still unemployed, however, Pelosi and Senate Schumer said the jobs report shows the economy losing steam and the need for more investment. More than 30 million Americans are receiving unemployment benefits, and additional aid expired two weeks ago.

“Millions of Americans are still hurting and yet, despite this reality, President Trump and Republicans appear ready to walk away from the negotiating table to do unworkable, weak and narrow executive orders that barely scratch the surface of what is needed to defeat the virus and help struggling Americans,” Pelosi and Schumer said in a statement.

Trump and White House officials have been eyeing the possibility of unilateral action all week, and Kudlow confirmed Friday that they were looking at “repurposing” hundreds of billions of dollars that have not yet been spent from earlier coronavirus relief legislation passed this spring.

The legality of such a move is questionable, with Democrats insisting the White House can’t spend money without Congress’ approval. But Trump has pushed the boundaries of executive authority in the past, including his move to declare a national emergency at the U.S.-Mexico border so he could raid Pentagon funds to build his wall.

It’s unclear to what degree Trump could move on his own to restore emergency unemployment benefits that were authorized by Congress in March and then expired at the end of July. Kudlow said the executive actions under consideration include moves to “reform unemployment” by providing a benefit for re-employment and a retention tax credit for employers.

He said Trump also intends to extend a lapsed moratorium on evictions, a move Democrats have encouraged even while saying it has little value without funding for rental assistance attached. The moratorium, which expired last months, covers renters who live in homes with federally backed mortgages, which the Urban Institute estimates to be 12.3 million households.

Cutting the payroll tax, which comes out of workers’ salaries and goes to fund Medicare and Social Security, has been a longstanding goal for Trump. Lawmakers in both parties question the value of such a move, partly because it would do little to help workers who are not actually employed. In recent days, White House officials have not been clear as to whether Trump believes he has the power to unilaterally defer the tax or actually cut it.

White House chief of staff Meadows and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin have had multiple meetings over the past two weeks with Schumer and Pelosi, only to come up empty-handed on a deal. Their meeting Thursday night last more than three hours but ended in finger-pointing.

Democrats have been pushing for a wide-ranging $3.4 trillion bill the House passed in May, which extended the enhanced $600 weekly unemployment benefits through January, among many other provisions. Republicans were reluctant to spend more than $1 trillion after already signing off on about $3 trillion in stimulus for the economy and support for the health care system this spring — an unprecedented sum.

Progress was made on some issues, but the two sides remained very far apart on some key questions, including aid to state and local governments, with the administration unwilling to support more than a fraction of what Democrats want.

In their statement Friday, Schumer and Pelosi continued to reject what they called Republicans’ inadequate proposals, saying, “We will not go along with the meager legislative proposals that fail to address the gravity of the health and economic situation our country faces.”

And, Pelosi insisted on MSNBC Democrats would not agree to a narrow deal just to address the expired unemployment benefits, something Republicans have been pushing.

“No, no, no, no. Not open to a short-term deal. That’s an excuse [for Republicans to say] we’ve done what we’re going to do, we wash our hands,” Pelosi said.

