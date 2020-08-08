Masonic group offering pick-up meal

WILTON — The Masonic group at the Harland M. Harnden Masonic Hall, 70 Bryant Road, East Wilton, will be offering a meal for pickup from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 15, at the lodge, or members will home deliver a meal in the Farmington/Wilton area. The menu will include spaghetti and meatballs, rolls, cole slaw, and blueberry cake for desert. Reservations are required by 5 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 13. To reserve a meal, call Alvin McDonald at 207-645-2190 or Alan Morison at 207-645-4366. Cost of the meal picked up will be $8. If delivered in the Wilton/Farmington area, the cost will be $9. For those under the age of 12, the cost will be $5.

« Previous

Next »