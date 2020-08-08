100 Years Ago: 1920

The Grand Army boys in these cities are still talking about the grand outing given to them by the Mary Cotton Tent, Daughters of Veterans, Wednesday. Nothing was too good for the old boys and nothing is now too good for them to say of the girls. It was a big event in Grand Army circles.

50 Years Ago: 1970

The Auburn Senior Citizens will travel to the Maine Maritime Academy at Castine on August 12 and on August 17 will meet Norway’s Senior Citizens and have lunch at the Country Way Restaurant. At the regular meeting on Wednesday of this week and Wednesday, August 19, slides will be shown. The first Fall meeting is scheduled for Sept. 2, Gladys Grant is chairman of the new program committee which includes Alice MceConnell, Gladys Nason, Irene Charron and Methyl Anthony.

25 Years Ago: 1995

The 10 girls scramble up the trail, chattering excitedly, hoping to see animals and outdistancing their counselors who must continually reel them in. These girls from Camp Wannabe in Oxford County are exactly where they “wanna be” and where they have been all week, exploring new things. Today it’s along the Wild River Trail just outside Gilead. About 100 girls ages 8 to 13 and referred by Guidance counselors from Oxford County schools camped at the Oxford County Fairgrounds in Oxford this week. The girls are divided into groups of about 10 and can select from a menu of offered activities. During this week they have explored many new fields. They were puppeteers, authors, astronomers and carpenters. They learned first aid skills, watched demonstrations of karate and horseback riding, and played new sports. With all this new information, the girls are learning how to leave a mark in the world.

