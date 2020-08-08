WILTON — The Maine Prisoner Advocacy Coalition (MPAC) has announced that it has been named a recipient of an unrestricted $20,000 grant from the Maine Health Access Foundation.

MPAC works to make positive changes in Maine prisons and helps families and returning citizens with reintegration into society. It partners with the Maine State Prison Chapter of NAACP, the Maine Prisoner Reentry Network, Maine ACLU, Mainers Against Solitary Confinement and similar organizations. MPAC Director is Joseph Jackson of Lisbon. Irving Faunce of Wilton is chairman of the board of directors.

With the grant, Jake Grindle, program officer for MEHAF, said, “MPAC will be able to advocate for policy changes and federal and state resources to support its work and the people it serves in these unprecedented times.”

