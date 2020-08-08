LIVERMORE FALLS – Janice C. Farrington, a resident of Livermore Falls, passed away Wednesday, August 5, 2020, at her home in Livermore Falls, surrounded by her loving family. She was born March 28, 1943, in Livermore, the daughter of Lawrence Atkinson and Gelia “Peggy” (Handy) Atkinson. Janice attended school at Leavitt Institute in Turner, Maine. Janice worked at Farmington Shoe, Bass Shoe, Norwock Shoe and Livermore Shoe. Janice was a member of the Jay Baptist Church in Jay, Maine. She was a founding member of the Parent Bereavement Support Group at Franklin Memorial Hospital in Farmington for many years. She enjoyed gardening and growing beautiful flowers. She also enjoyed going to the Gazebo in Livermore Falls and listening to the live music, and going to VFW on Friday nights for their luncheon and music. She loved to send cards to friends and family and loved receiving cards as well from family and friends and she had an extensive collection as she kept every single one. She was a fan of the Red Sox and enjoyed rooting them on. She loved gatherings with family and friends to celebrate every special occasion.She is survived by her daughters, Lisa Michaud and husband Norman of Newfield, Lyn Farrington of Saco, son Larry Farrington and wife Sue of East Sebago, sisters, Beatrice Farrington and companion Gilbert Barnaby of Jay, April Pomerleau and husband Ronald of Jay, four grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her parents, former husband, Barry Farrington, her daughter, Laurie Farrington, and brother, David Farrington. Her family would like to thank Androscoggin Home Care and Hospice for their loving care and support to Janice and her family. Messages of condolence may be sent to: http://www.finleyfuneralhome.comFuneral services will be held at 3 p.m., on Monday, August 10, 2020, at FINLEY FUNERAL HOME, 15 Church Street, Livermore Falls, Maine. Visitation 2-3 p.m., prior to the funeral service. Interment Birchland Cemetery, East Dixfield Road (Route 17), Jay, Maine. Arrangements by FINLEY FUNERAL HOME, 15 Church Street, Livermore Falls, Maine.

