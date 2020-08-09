Portland police on Sunday evening shut down a section of Park Avenue, near its intersection with St. John Street, to traffic after they encountered a man armed with a knife who was described as “suicidal.”
Traffic was directed around the neighborhood to protect the public. The situation, which began to unfold around 6 p.m., had been resolved by 7 p.m., according to Lt. Robert Martin, spokesman for the Portland Police Department.
Portland police were called to the Hadlock Field neighborhood to investigate a report of a man who was “actively cutting himself” with a knife, Martin said.
“We deployed a less than lethal sponge round to disarm him,” Martin said in an email. A sponge round is a sponge-tipped projectile that is fired from a launcher.
The man, who is not being identified, was transported to Maine Medical Center for treatment of self-inflicted stab wounds that were not life-threatening.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.
-
Maine
License plates, pet names and maybe babies will be lasting reminders of pandemic
-
Business
Job search requirements resume for laid-off Mainers
-
Bicentennial
On this date in Maine history: Aug. 10
-
Maine
Maine health providers plan early and aggressive flu shot campaigns
-
Encore
Looking Back on Aug. 10