Portland police on Sunday evening shut down a section of Park Avenue, near its intersection with St. John Street, to traffic after they encountered a man armed with a knife who was described as “suicidal.”

Traffic was directed around the neighborhood to protect the public. The situation, which began to unfold around 6 p.m., had been resolved by 7 p.m., according to Lt. Robert Martin, spokesman for the Portland Police Department.

Portland police were called to the Hadlock Field neighborhood to investigate a report of a man who was “actively cutting himself” with a knife, Martin said.

“We deployed a less than lethal sponge round to disarm him,” Martin said in an email. A sponge round is a sponge-tipped projectile that is fired from a launcher.

The man, who is not being identified, was transported to Maine Medical Center for treatment of self-inflicted stab wounds that were not life-threatening.

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
portland maine
Related Stories
Latest Articles