SUMNER – Jane E. Stevens, 85, of Sumner, died Aug. 6, 2020 at her home on Sumner Hill surrounded by family. She was born in North Paris, March 9, 1935, a daughter of Amy and Guy Farris. She attended Sumner Schools.

She and her husband, Darwin Stevens, made their home in West Sumner, later moving to Sumner Hill. She worked at Maine Apple Growers for 40 years; she held part time jobs as a CNA at Ledgeview Nursing Home and two stores in Sumner where she enjoyed cooking and baking. After retiring she helped in the kitchen at Beep’s Bakery in Sumner.

Jane was a past member of the Mother’s Club and Pleasant Pond Grange. She was a current charter member of the Sumner Fire Department Auxiliary, West Sumner Universalist Church and Pleasant Pond Cemetery Association.

She was a devoted mother, grandmother and friend. She had many hobbies and talents but her biggest enjoyment in life was spending time with the people she loved. She was most comfortable in the kitchen; she took pleasure in cooking for others along with making food for community events and fundraisers. She thoroughly enjoyed cheering on her grandchildren at school and sporting events.

She also sewed quilts, grew vegetables in her garden and looked for deals at yard sales, along with watching birds and the Red Sox. She was the matriarch of a large, extended family.

She is survived by her children, Doug Stevens and wife Patricia, Dennis Stevens and wife Lisa, Patty Corson and husband Eugene, Dana Stevens and wife Cynthia, Michael Stevens and wife Cindy, and Marcia Turcotte and husband Ronald, all of Sumner, a stepdaughter Sharon Maynard of South Carolina; 17 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; a twin sister, Josephine Trenoweth of Sumner; sister-in-law, Pauline Kirschner and Jayne Averill of Sumner; many nieces and nephews; she was also “mom” to Christine Dubeau and her husband Brian of Massachusetts.

She was predeceased by her husband, Darwin; her brother, Horace Farris; her sisters, Elva Niemi, Isabel Bedard, Iva Bragg, and Joyce Soucy.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, August 13 at the Pleasant Pond Cemetery in West Sumner.

Arrangements by Cliff Gray Cremation and Funeral Services, 60 Andrews Road, Bryant Pond.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the

Pleasant Pond Cemetery Association in care of

Pauline Kirschner,

8 Front Street,

Sumner Maine

