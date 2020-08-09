LEWISTON – Ralph E. Dyer Jr., 65, passed away on Friday, Aug. 7, 2020 at Maine Medical Center, Portland. He was born on Jan. 31, 1955 in Augusta, the son of Ralph and Mary Dyer.Ralph enjoyed outdoor activities; fishing, four wheeling, car racing, the Red Sox and especially the WWE.He was predeceased by his parents; wife, Linda; son, Tommy; and sister, Donna Bowie. Ralph is survived by his niece, Corrie Bergeron of Lewiston; children, Jeff Lewis of Lisbon, Darryl Lewis of Turner; sister, Brenda Kennedy of Lewiston; and many other nieces and nephews.A celebration of life will take place at a later date.The family would like to thank Russell Park Rehabilitation and living Center for all the great care Ralph received. Arrangements are under the care of Funeral Alternatives Group, 25 Tampa St., Lewiston, ME 04240. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made toRussell Park158 Russell St.,Lewiston, ME 04240Attn: Kalie Sears

« Previous