AUBURN – The Auburn Police Department will conduct checks for drunken drivers this week.

The stops are paid for with a 2020 “Impaired Driving High Visibility Enforcement Grant” from the State of Maine, Bureau of Highway Safety.

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
auburn maine
Related Stories
Latest Articles