Maine Democrats continue to outpace rival Republicans in voter registrations, according to data compiled after an unusual July 14 statewide primary election that was postponed from June because of the COVID-19 panademic.

Democrats took a substantial — more than 90,000 voters — lead in voter registrations in March, following a new presidential primary that focused largely on the candidates hoping to unseat President Trump in November.

Democrats now have 386,786 members compared to 295,122 for Republicans and 339,782 unenrolled voters, who are registered but do not belong to a party. March marked the first time in five presidential election cycles that Democrats gained the largest voting bloc in the state. The party added more than 40,000 new voters since the 2016 presidential election.

Republicans have also grown their ranks to the largest they have been since 1990, but they are adding members at a lower rate than Democrats. Since March, Democrats have added another 5,340 new members compared to 3,912 new enrollments for Republicans over the same period, according to the latest numbers released by the Maine Secretary of State’s Office.

There are now 47,004 more Democrats than unenrolled voters. The number of unenrolled voters has decreased by 4,326, while total voter enrollment is up by only 4,377, going from 1,059,006 in March to 1,063,383 in July. That suggests Democrats may be winning the battle for voter conversions in 2020.

The new mix gives Democrats 36 percent of registered voters while Republicans have 27 percent and 32 percent are unenrolled. The Green Independent Party of Maine makes up the remaining 5 percent, with 41,693 voters.

This story will be updated.

