Arrests

Androscoggin County

• Tracey Bernier, 48, of Lisbon, on a charge of violating conditions of release, 8:12 a.m. Monday in Lisbon.

Auburn

• Gage Henry, 21, of Pownal, on three outstanding warrants for failure to appear, 11:02 p.m. Sunday on Main Street.

Lewiston

• Jason Dionne, 40, of Lewiston, on a charge of domestic violence assault, 7 p.m. Sunday at 290 Russell St.

• Sandra Libby, 34, of Lewiston, on charges of theft, refusal to submit to arrest or detention, violating conditions of release and violation of bail conditions, 10:50 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Pine and Bartlett streets.

• Sofia Pinkham, 34, of Lewiston, on a charge of domestic violence assault, 5:25 a.m. Monday in the Lewiston Police Department parking lot.

Accidents

Auburn

• A vehicle driven by Shealyn A. Gagnon, 19, of Auburn struck a vehicle driven by Leslie A. Tolly, 42, of Auburn at 11:44 a.m. Wednesday on Center Street. Gagnon’s 2011 Chevrolet and the 2016 Nissan driven by Tolly and owned by Darin A. Tolly of New Gloucester received functional damage.

• A vehicle driven by Robert A. Morrill, 54, of Bow, New Hampshire, struck a vehicle driven by David A. Drouin, 54, of Turner while Drouin was stopped at a traffic light at 2:05 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Center Street and Mount Auburn Avenue. The 2007 Chevrolet driven by Morrill and owned by John’s Werecker Service of Pembroke, New Hampshire received functional damage and Drouin’s 2016 Ford received minor damage.

• A vehicle driven by Theresa A. Buck, 26, of Livermore backed into a vehicle driven by Joseph O. Smart, 21, of Lewiston at 4:24 p.m. Wednesday on Mount Auburn Avenue. Buck’s 2003 Ford received minor damage and the 2007 Lexus driven by Smart and owned by Russell A. Poulin of Rumford received functional damage.

• A vehicle driven by Lauren F. Rideout, 40, of Chelsea struck a vehicle driven by Chelsie A. St. Laurent, 21, of Sumner at 7:09 p.m. Thursday on Center Street. Rideout’s 2015 Chevrolet received minor damage and St. Laurent’s 2005 Toyota received functional damage.

• A vehicle driven by Jeremy Barnies, 37, of Lewiston struck the side of a vehicle driven by Nicholas J. Blanchard, 30, of Turner at 7:50 p.m. Friday on Center Street. The 2011 Chevrolet driven by Barnies and owned by Jennifer Gibbens of Lewiston and Blanchard’s 2017 Ford were towed.

• A vehicle driven by Gerard A. Lacasse, 60, of Harrison struck the side of a vehicle driven by Meagan F. Hayes, 30, of Mechanic Falls at 3:54 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Mount Auburn Avenue and Turner Street.Lacasse’s 2011 Ford and Hayes’ 2018 Ford received functional damage.

• A vehicle driven by Robert J. Gauvreau, 54, of Turner struck a concrete light pole support at 10:48 a.m. Sunday in the parking lot of Burger King on Center Street. Gauvreau’s 2008 Kia received functional damage.

• A vehicle driven by Evelyn C. Wilkins, 88, of Ocala, Florida, struck a vehicle driven by Sheila F. Rose, 72, of Monmouth at 4:22 p.m. Sunday on Mount Auburn Avenue. Wilkins’ 2004 Nissan and Rose’s 2016 Honda received functional damage.

