JAY – Linda Mae Sornberger, “Lynn”, 72, of Jay, passed away in Jay, Maine, on August 8, 2020. She was born in Brooklyn, New York, on January 15, 1948, the daughter of James John and Pearl Dorothy (Platt) Shearer. She worked at Pond’s / Unilever HPC in Clinton, Conn., for 31 years. She loved to volunteer and spend what time she could giving back to her friends, family, and the community. Always organizing and recognizing many – many birthdays with cards and gifts. She had a talent for remembering birthday dates. She was a Westbrook, Conn., fire department auxiliary volunteer. Volunteered at Franklin Memorial Hospital In Farmington Maine. Walked Cancer walks in Connecticut and Maine. Linda loved and cherished most of the people she knew in her life. She loved to dance and travel. Not a gift shop was passed without investigation, while on trips. She was one of the kindest people you could ever meet, as many people can attest, having received one of her countless random acts of kindness.

She leaves behind her husband of 25 years, Lorence Lee Sornberger. Children; Heidi, Holly, Tina, Jessica, and Timothy; 16 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; nieces, Darlene, and Karin. She also leaves behind sister-in-law, Judy; brothers-in-law, Larry, Leon, Dick and Al (Sunny); nieces, Tammy, Sarah. She had a close group of friends in Clinton, Conn., area. She was predeceased by her son, Grady, her parents, a sister, Arlene Palm and a niece, Dorothy.

A graveside memorial service will be held at Indian River Cemetery in Clinton, Conn., at a later date. Cremation cared for by Wiles Remembrance Center 308 Franklin Road, Jay, Maine. A kind word may be left in her book of memories at http://www.wilesrc.com

