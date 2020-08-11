The Lewiston 12U Majors All-Stars defeated the Augusta All-Stars to become the 2020 District 5 champions Sunday at Linscott Field in Augusta. Ram Sports Photography

Chase Ullrich of Lewiston 12U Majors All-Stars slides safely into home Sunday at Linscott Field in Augusta. Lewiston defeated the Augusta All-Stars 14-3 to become the 2020 District 5 champion. Ram Sports Photography

Nathan “Buggy” Connor throws a pitch for the Lewiston 10U All-Stars during their 14-0 win over Augusta Blue on Sunday in Augusta. Ram Sports Photography

