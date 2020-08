Tuesday

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

4:30 a.m.

FS1 — AFL: Collingwood at Adelaide

KBO BASEBALL

5:25 a.m.

ESPN — Kia at LG

MLB BASEBALL

6:30 p.m.

MLBN — Kansas City at Cincinnati OR Miami at Toronto

7 p.m.

FS1 — Chicago White Sox at Detroit

7:30 p.m.

NESN+ — Tampa Bay at Boston

9:30 p.m.

MLBN — Oakland at LA Angels OR Seattle at Texas (9 p.m.)

NBA BASKETBALL

2 p.m.

NBATV — Seeding Games: Houston vs. San Antonio, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

5 p.m.

NBCSB — Seeding Games: Memphis vs. Boston, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

6:30 p.m.

TNT — Seeding Games: Portland vs. Dallas, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

9 p.m.

TNT — Seeding Games: New Orleans vs. Sacramento, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

NHL HOCKEY

3 p.m.

NBCSN — Eastern Conference First Round: Columbus vs. Tampa Bay, Game 1, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto

5:30 p.m.

NBCSN — Western Conference First Round: Calgary vs. Dallas, Game 1, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta

8 p.m.

NESN, NBCSN — Eastern Conference First Round: Carolina vs. Boston, Game 1, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto

10:30 p.m.

NBCSN — Western Conference First Round: Chicago vs. Vegas, Game 1, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta

SOCCER (MEN’S)

6:30 p.m.

CBSSN — UEFA Europa League: TBA, Quarterfinal (taped)

8:30 p.m.

CBSSN — UEFA Europa League: TBA, Quarterfinal (taped)

ESPN — MLS is Back Tournament: Portland vs. Orlando City SC, The Final, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

11 p.m.

CBSSN — UEFA Europa League: TBA, Quarterfinal (taped)

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS — Prague-WTA Early Rounds

11 a.m.

TENNIS — Lexington-WTA & Prague-WTA Early Rounds

WNBA BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Las Vegas vs. Indiana, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — Washington vs. Minnesota, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.

Early Wednesday

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

5 a.m.

FS1 — AFL: Essendon at Gold Coast

KBO BASEBALL

5:25 a.m.

ESPN — Doosan at Samsung

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS — Prague-WTA Early Rounds

