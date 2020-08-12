Central Maine Community College is honoring its long-time men’s basketball coach and athletic director Dave Gonyea on Thursday with the dedication of its basketball court in his name.

The college will unveil Gonyea’s permanent signature on the newly refurbished basketball court in Kirk Hall at 1 p.m. on Thursday.

Due to the state’s COVID-19 restrictions, in-person attendance will be limited to speakers, special guests and the media. The ceremony will be streamed live on Facebook.

Gonyea has been CMMC’s mens basketball coach since 1993, compiling a 514-234 record over 26 seasons. He was named New England Coach of the Year for 1996-97 and NSCAA Athletic Director of the Year for 1998-99 and 2000-01 and USCAA Athletic Director of the Year in 2002.

Gonyea has guided the Mustangs to nine league championships, three New England championships and 12 national championship tournaments, winning the USCAA national title in 2002.

In 2012, he led the Mustangs to an 18-0 record in the Yankee Conference and a trip to the USCAA National Tournament. He has coached 17 All-Americans and numerous all-conference players.

A five-time MSCC and three-time Yankee Conference coach of the year, Gonyea was inducted into the USCAA Hall of Fame in 2017.

