Sen. Ned Claxton, M.D. has dedicated his life to serving our community. He has written and supported legislation which continues to improve our quality of life while working tirelessly to help people with individual needs such as unemployment issues and forgivable loans during the pandemic.

Sen. Claxton currently serves on the Health and Human Services Committee, which is responsible for MaineCare, Medicare Part D, prescription medicine, etc. He also sponsored a bill to protect patients from abusive billing practices and unnecessary patient fees and helped pass legislation that gave $130 million in direct property tax relief to people across the state. In addition, he helped pass legislation which created veteran-friendly workplaces that ensures veterans can take time off for medical appointments.

Ned is not afraid of hard work and is committed to doing his best for our district. He has my vote in November.

Mary Roussel, Auburn

« Previous

Next »