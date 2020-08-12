No one was seriously injured when an eight-car pileup briefly shut down the northbound lanes of Interstate 295 in Falmouth Wednesday afternoon when traffic slowed near a stopped state trooper.

Trooper John Darcy was stopped near mile marker 12 investigating a hit-and-run crash, speaking with a motorist whose vehicle was struck by another driver.

Traffic began to slow near Darcy’s patrol car. One driver stopped short, causing a chain reaction of rear-end crashes that involved eight vehicles, blocking both lanes of northbound traffic.

Falmouth rescue transported three people to Maine Medical Center for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. Five vehicles were towed from the scene, which was cleared in 45 minutes.

No one will be charged in the pileup, state police said.

