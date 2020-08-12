No one was seriously injured when an eight-car pileup briefly shut down the northbound lanes of Interstate 295 in Falmouth Wednesday afternoon when traffic slowed near a stopped state trooper.
Trooper John Darcy was stopped near mile marker 12 investigating a hit-and-run crash, speaking with a motorist whose vehicle was struck by another driver.
Traffic began to slow near Darcy’s patrol car. One driver stopped short, causing a chain reaction of rear-end crashes that involved eight vehicles, blocking both lanes of northbound traffic.
Falmouth rescue transported three people to Maine Medical Center for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. Five vehicles were towed from the scene, which was cleared in 45 minutes.
No one will be charged in the pileup, state police said.
Comments are not available on this story.
-
Politics
Susan Collins calls on Senate to start passing relief measures
-
Business
Nearly 80,000 Mainers remain on unemployment benefits
-
Nation / World
U.S. says Iran briefly seized oil tanker near Strait of Hormuz
-
Business
U.S. jobless claims fall below 1 million but remain high
-
Letters
Linda Flagg: CMP corridor is bad for Maine