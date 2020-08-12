AUBURN – Maurice B. Penney, 84, of Auburn died on March 18, 2020, in Auburn.

He was born in Waterville on August 10, 1935, a son of Arthur and Olive Clark Penney. Maurice was educated in the Waterville schools and then worked at several jobs in the Waterville area. He worked as a pin setter for the local bowling alley before automation. Eventually he worked as a custodian for Bath Iron Works. Maurice enjoyed making World War II models of airplanes and reading. He also enjoyed playing pool.

He was predeceased by his parents, and a brother, Charlie Penney. Survivors include his brother, Robert Harrington of Minot and a brother, Richard Harrington of Canada and several nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held on Monday, August 17, at Funeral Alternatives, 25 Tampa St., Lewiston, from 11 a.m.-noon where a memorial service will follow at noon. Online condolences may be sent to http://www.funeralalternatives.net.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Maurice’s memory may be made to

Odd Fellows Home,

85 Caron Lane,

Auburn, ME 04210.

