• Jacob P. Alexander, 28, of 579 Plains Road, Harrison on a charge of failure to appear in court, 5:41 p.m. Tuesday on Ahonen Road, Otisfield by Maine State Police.

• Zane M. Capen, 32, of 11 Gary St., Paris on charges of terrorizing, refusing to submit to arrest or detention and disorderly conduct, 10:07 p.m. Tuesday in South Paris by Paris Police Department.

• Scott C. Holden, 34, of 251 Ahonen Road, Otisfield on charges of trafficking in prison contraband, unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs, criminal forfeiture of property and unlawful possession of oxycodone with priors, 6:42 p.m. Tuesday on Ahonen Road in Otisfield by Maine State Police.

• Granty P. Musugi, 42, of 237 High St., Portland on a charge of failure to appear after bailed, 11:30 a.m. Monday at Cumberland County Jail by Oxford County Sheriff’s Office.

• Nicholas W. Palmer, 36, of 233 Ahonen Road, Otisfield on a charge of failure to appear in court, 7:47 p.m. Tuesday on Ahonen Road in Otisfield by Maine State Police.

