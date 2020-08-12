Dan Hodge, NCDC Head Coach/Director of Hockey Operations for the Twin City Thunder, with hat, gives directions to young hockey players in the parking lot of the Norway Savings Bank Arena Wednesday afternoon. This week is the last of a 5 week Hodge Hockey Summer Camps he and his staff have been running for local youth hockey players this summer. Participants do dry land training every afternoon after lunch between the two hour on ice clinics in the morning and afternoon. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
