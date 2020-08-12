WELD — The Planning Board will be holding a meeting via ZOOM, call the Town Office to be put on the list of those notified and able to access this tool to access municipal meeting from the comfort of your home, on Wednesday August 12 at 6 p.m., to vote on providing a cell tower in the town, enabling emergency responders, fire-rescue-ambulance-hospitals, to communicate by radio in the mountain valley of Weld, where at best it is limited if available at all.

The Planning Board held its initial meeting a month ago and found no local restrictions to this project at this location. There will be connections reserved for the Town of Weld as well if needed in the future. It will be located off the Phillips Road approximately 3,600 feet up in the woods between the former Weld Inn and the Richard Toothaker/Nancy Bernard properties, on land now owned by Kevin Cochran.

