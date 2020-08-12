Most Maine teachers are likely to return to classrooms this fall but are concerned about health and safety, as well as students’ abilities to adhere to the requirements necessary to reopen.

Parents share those concerns, and most plan to send their children back to school. But they question how well schools and students will comply with social distancing and mask wearing requirements.

Those are among the key findings of several new statewide surveys published by the state Department of Education. The data released Tuesday comes from surveys the department provided in early July to families, educators, school support staff and school and district leaders about the 2020 school year during COVID-19.

More then 45,000 people responded to the surveys, including 32,426 families, 9,733 teachers, 1,155 school or district leaders and 1,823 school support staff.

Between 79 and 80 percent of teachers and school personnel agreed or strongly agreed they would return to in-person instruction if their district opens in the fall.

Teachers and student support personnel also expressed concerns about their own health and safety and that of their students. About 72 percent of teachers and education technicians and 77 percent of student support staff said they agree or strongly agree with the statement they have concerns about their own health.

Eighty-two percent of teachers and 80 percent of support personnel also said they agree or strongly agree with being concerned about students’ health and well-being with in-person instruction.

Like teachers, parents and families indicated they are also likely to return to school buildings but are worried about health and safety.

Seventy-one percent of parents agreed or strongly agreed they would send their child back for in-person instruction and 82 percent agreed or strongly agreed that their child was eager to return.

Fifty-nine percent of parents are concerned about the health and safety of their child returning to school.

The surveys also revealed concerns about the ability of schools to ensure health and safety requirements can be implemented. Sixty percent of parents said they believe schools can implement the requirements for health and safety, but when asked about students’ abilities to adhere to specific measures, the number of parents who agreed or strongly agreed were much lower.

Only 35 percent of parents said they believe students will be able to avoid physical contact and maintain social distancing and only 38 percent said they believe students will wear masks.

Only 14 percent of educators agreed or strongly agreed that students would be able to avoid physical contact and only 22 percent agreed or strongly agreed with the ability for students to wear masks.

The department is taking steps to respond to the findings of the surveys, including working with the Maine Emergency Management and National Guard to deliver personal protective equipment to schools; developing materials and videos for schools to use to teach and reinforce safety protocols; and organizing ongoing professional development so educators can prepare to offer high-quality instruction regardless of the model their schools follow.

Department officials are also continuing to meet daily with the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention and will be meeting and hearing from educators at a Maine Education Association town hall this month.

This story will be updated.

