So Bag Lady’s saving a lot of money of late on mascara. Eyeliner. Pants.

But the shirts must go on.

And I’m not alone — with most school-aged kids doing at least some remote learning this fall and plenty of workers still telecommuting, it feels like a top-heavy new wardrobe is in order across the board. Or at least a few fresh LOLcat prints. Or palm trees. Or armadillos. Whatever feels Zoom appropriate.

It’s also the season of sales aplenty, so shirts half off! Or more! Just keep them, well, you know, solidly on.

• Scenic texture print tank, Christopher & Banks, $29.97

A pretty tea-stained blue with flowers and dragonflies and wide shoulder straps. Throw a tunic over it in four months when it’s snowing outside and revel in its sleevelessness for now in front of your fan.

• Short sleeve eyelet top, Meraki 1921, $30

All white with a subtle ruffle neck, it’s a little Ruth Bader Ginsburg-meets-breathable summer comfort. For power Zooming.

• Men’s SONOMA Goods for Life printed poplin button-down shirt, Kohl’s, $14

Choose whale print, alligators, BBQ grills or, my favorite, “red scenic,” a pinkish color with palm trees and then choose anything for the bottom! Mesh shorts ($11.99), Marvel’s Venom-patterned pajama pants ($20.99) or nothing, no judgment.

Kohl’s back to school sale: $10 off $50 with code BTS10 through Aug. 23 and an extra 15% off through Sunday with SAVEBIG15.

• Kids’ Cat & Jack t-shirts, Target, $5

They’re on sale from $6 to $5 and Target’s running a promotion through Saturday: Spend $25 and save $5 or spend $40 and save $10. With designs like a unicorn rock band and a wolf wearing headphones (maybe ironically?) it’s win-win-win.

• Nine West women’s puff sleeve top, Kohl’s, $17.60

In bright royal blue, it’s Snow White-meets-Seinfeld’s puffy shirt with a jaunty tie at the hip, and normally I’d be gagging — OK, I am gagging a little — but if a shiny, polyester pirate shirt that’s more than half-off can make you happy in these times we’re in, then ahoy, matey!, and high-five for giving all those other Zoomers something to talk about.

• Free People chill out long sleeve tee, TJ Maxx, $29.99

Light blue with slouchy long sleeves and shoulder cut-outs. This was Bag Lady’s first time checking out TJ Maxx online and the offerings are as random as you’d find in the store, which makes it a cool, nostalgic trip for the home-bound.

Best find: Alyx womens round neck knit blouse, JCPenney, $27.99

In coral, black, blue, charcoal or white with a little stylish waist-length swish in the front. Blast that AC and give me three-quarter sleeves all year long, I say! Use coupon STYLE21 for an additional 25% off under $75 or 30% off over $75 on apparel and shoes through next Wednesday.

(Also, I’d be remiss if I didn’t mention the kids’ size Disney Collection cartoon-style baby Yoda t-shirt for $7.49. Who can resist his pull?! It’s the Force and those dead/black/adorable eyes.)

Think twice: About being tattered, holey or rumpled from 72 hours solid in bed. Your best foot forward these days is the view from your elbows up, so great to stay on top of it.

