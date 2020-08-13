PARIS — The First Congregational Church of South Paris is pleased to announce it is giving free food boxes to local residents in the Oxford Hills and the Lakes Region on Thursday, August 20, 2020.

Distribution will occur at the following times and locations:

11:00 AM – 1:00 PM in the parking lot of Oxford Hills Comprehensive High School (near the Forum entrance) in South Paris.

2:00 PM – 4:00 PM in the parking lot of Lakes Region High School in Naples.

Cars will queue up, and volunteers will load a food box directly into each car. Recipients are asked to remain in their vehicles so that the process can move efficiently and safely. Available boxes will be given out on a first-come, first-served basis. No prior sign-up or qualification is needed.

“We feel blessed to continue our mission helping eliminate hunger and food insecurity in western Maine,” said Rick Bennett, Assistant Moderator of the First Congregational Church. “With the many food pantries, food banks, and other providers in our region, supported by the abundant generosity of so many, we hope no one has to deal with hunger in our community.”

Each food box includes the following items, all from Maine farms and packed by Pineland Farms, a major supplier of the products:

½ gallon 2% milk

2 ½ lb. brick of cheddar cheese

6 lb. bag of refrigerated mashed potatoes

5 lb. bag of Maine russets

The Farm to Family Food Program is funded by the CARES Act. The Maine Farmers Exchange in Presque Isle was awarded a grant by the USDA to administer part of the program in Maine. They, in turn, work with local not-for-profit groups to sponsor, promote and organize the program locally.

For additional information, please contact Rick Bennett at 207-592-3200 or [email protected]

