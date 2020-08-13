GREENWOOD — Saturday, Aug. 22 The Greenwood Conservation Commission and Mahoosuc Land Trust will be offering a free geology walk at Maggie’s Nature Park off the Greenwood Road. The event will run from 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. and will be limited to 25 participants.

The official title of the program is “Reading the Geology of Greenwood,” and the walk will be headed by Myles Felch, who is Assistant Curator at the Maine Mineral and Gem Museum.

“He is very down-to-earth, easy to ask questions to, and enjoys sharing knowledge,” Greenwood Conservation Commission member Betsy Foster said.

The walk will consist of some “light hiking,” according to Foster.

Masks and social distancing will be required.

People who want to register can call the Greenwood Town Office at 207-875-2773.

