To the Editor:
Now more than ever, Washington needs less partisanship and more leadership; that’s why this November I’m proudly voting to re-elect Senator Susan Collins.
Senator Collins was instrumental in single-handedly saving our economy and protecting rural workers with the Paycheck Protection Program she authored when the COVID-19 pandemic struck. She continues to work tirelessly with all of her colleagues, authoring a second round of forgivable loans to help our small employers and their staff get through this uncertain time.
In the spirit of bipartisanship Sen. Collins incorporates ideas from Republicans, Democrats, and Independents in an effort to protect Mainers’ and support our communities. Her leadership working across the aisle is why she continues to be Nationally recognized for the 7th year in a row as the most bipartisan Senator according to a study by the Lugar Center and The McCourt School of Public Policy at Georgetown University.
No one works harder for Maine than “Our Senator” and I urge you to please join me this fall voting to re-elect Senator Susan Collins.
Ryan Lorrain
Norway
