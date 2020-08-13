NORWAY — The Norway Museum and Historical Society (NMHS) announces cancellation of the yearly schedule of programs that had been slated for the summer and early Fall of 2020 due to the statewide restrictions on public gatherings because of the coronavirus pandemic. It our intention to reschedule several of these planned programs for the summer of 2021. They include:

• Statehood Celebration and Plaque dedication by Norway Downtown

• Trolley Tour: Norway Village in 1820

• Program on local area statehood issues by former State Representative and historian Herbert C. Adams

• Norway Music & Arts Festival – Marigold Tea Room at Norway Museum and Historical Society

• Program about artist and naturalist Shavey Noyes presented by Bruce Watts

• Program about Norway Artists “Then and Now” presented by Melanie Tornberg and Barbara Traficonte from Western Maine Art Group

The Norway Museum and Historical Society Board of Directors has made a determination that in deference to Covid-19, the Society’s Museum building will not be open to the public on its usual schedule this summer. During this time, however, activities continue behind the scenes as volunteers sort, label and file several large collections of area related photographs that were donated to the Society.

In addition to photographs, the Society receives many personal donations of family artifacts that are Norway centric. These are catalogued and prepared for display. The Society encourages people who may be evaluating the allocation of family estates to think about historical, Norway related items and consider donating them to NHSM. People are encouraged to call the Norway Historical Society and speak with museum curators, Charles Longley or Sue Denison and discuss any potential donations.

A major focus of the Museum is to serve as a historical resource for Norway and Western Maine research, therefore, access to information remains by postal mail at 471 Main St, Norway ME 04268, by telephone at (207) 743-7377, or by email at [email protected] The Society’s website also provides a wealth of historical information about Norway at www.norwayhistoricalsociety.org

« Previous

Next »

filed under: