TURNER – George A. White of Turner died Sunday August 9, 2020, at home resting peacefully with his family by his side. He was born January 25, 1930, in Lewiston, Maine. He is the son of Thomas and Lillian White. His grandparents, William and Emili Wall, raised him in North Turner. He graduated with the class of 1948 from Leavitt Institute in Turner, Maine. George enlisted in the United States Marines in 1950 during the Korean War and served overseas as a Corporal. He saw active duty during the Korean Conflict and received the Purple Heart and the Silver Star. George was cited for conspicuous gallantry and intrepidity in action while serving with a Marine Infantry Company. He led his men through intense fire and through enemy troops, which surrounded them. Although painfully wounded himself, George carried a seriously wounded comrade and led three other wounded Marines through enemy troop positions and heavy mortar fire to safety. After active service he was stationed at Parris Island, S.C., as a Drill Instructor. George was an intensely proud veteran and loved the United States of America. George began his career working for the International Paper Company in 1948 at the Otis Mill in Chisholm, Maine. He took a four-year hiatus while serving in the Marine Corps.

In 1954, he returned to International Paper until 1957, at which time he went to college. He graduated from Boston University in 1961 with a degree in Industrial Management. He enjoyed a long distinguished career at International Paper serving in numerous management positions including working for the corporate office and managing the building and implantation of two paper machines at the Androscoggin Mill in Jay, Maine. He retired from International Paper and went to work at Niagara Lockport and Weavexx Corporation as a North East Sales Manager until retiring in 1994. On June 15, 1957, he married Marie Angela Nemi of Jay, Maine. They were married 54 years and resided in Jay before her passing in 2011.

Upon retirement George played golf daily for many years at Wilson Lake Country Club with the “retired crew”. He loved rocking babies and gave everyone he met a nickname. Reading, taking care of his lawn and being with his family at his camp on Bear Pond were a few of his “favorite things”.

George is survived by his loving family, his son, Bill and his wife Krista, his granddaughter, Kyla and her husband Austin, his grandson, Chandler, and his granddaughter, Elizabeth. He had a special great-granddaughter, Grace that filled his heart with great joy. Messages of condolence may be sent to: http://www.finleyfuneralhome.com

A private funeral service with military honors was held at Finley Funeral Home, 15 Church Street, Livermore Falls, Maine. Internment at Holy Cross Cemetery 445 Park Street, Livermore Falls, Maine. Arrangements by FINLEY FUNERAL HOME, 15 Church Street, Livermore Falls, Maine.

In lieu of flowers, please thank a veteran for their service to our country and take a moment

to hear their story.

