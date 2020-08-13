LEWISTON – On August 8, 2020, James S. Burgess, 78, continued on in his journey of life to be reunited with the loved ones who preceded him. Born in Lebanon, N.H., to Odbry and Erma Burgess (Allen), he moved to Lisbon Falls at the age of two. He was educated in the local area and graduated from Lisbon High School, class of 1961. Immediately after graduating, he enlisted in the United States Air Force, serving his country for twenty-two years, retiring at the rank of Master Sergeant. Returning to Maine after retirement, he took a position at Peoples Heritage Savings Bank and over the years moved up to the position of AVP in the Loan Operations area. He assisted on many bank mergers and computer system upgrades during his tenure, and at the time of his retirement in 2004, the bank’s name had changed to its current name, TD Bank.

Jim enjoyed his time in the military having traveled to over 65 foreign countries as well as traveling throughout the United States. He was an avid cribbage player and made many friends in the Lisbon and Lewiston Senior Citizen groups. His hobbies other than cribbage included hunting and fishing in his younger years, watching NASCAR, New England Patriots, Red Sox baseball and just about any other sport that was televised.

Survivors include his beloved wife of 32 years, Jill (Sandra). Sons Larry Burgess and wife Julie of Mechanic Falls, Melvin Burgess and his wife Heidi of Lewiston, and daughter Rose Funk and her husband Daryl of Springboro, OH. Step children, Craig Lindsay and companion Paula Papka of Scarborough, Kyle Lindsay and companion Natalie Holt of Sabattus, and Stacey LaGrange and husband Vance of Brunswick. Also blessed with a total of 12 grandchildren, three great granddaughters, and several nieces and nephews.

Predeceased by father, mother, stepfather Charles Allen, brother Larry Young, and sister Mary Ritchie.

Jim will receive an honorary military graveside ceremony with immediate family present to celebrate his exceptional life.

Rest In Peace

