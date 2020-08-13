To the Editor:
Here we are, once again, weeks away from the election and swamped with advertisements, mostly nasty, from both parties. The amount of money spent on this is almost sinful when there are so many more things that could use those funds such as pursuit of a Covid-19 vaccine, other disease research including cancer, Alzheimer’s, diabetes to name a few.
First it starts way too early, why can’t we have a six-week campaign like some other countries? Why can’t advertisement say what the candidate will do, rather than bashing the other for what they have done? And how about a little humor? Congratulations to candidate for Congressional District 2, Jared Golden and his wife Isobel for an ad deemed “cute” by those who have seen it. We need more cuteness in our lives and definitely in our politics.
Jane Rich
Andover
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.
-
Letters
Linda Flagg: CMP corridor is bad for Maine
-
Letters
Linda-Lee Desmarais: Many questions for our schools
-
Letters
Rudolph Ziehm: GOP can’t win with present platform
-
Uncategorized
Bryant Pond 4-H Camp tackles food insecurity
-
Advertiser Democrat
Parents zoom in for direction from SAD 17