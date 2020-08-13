To the Editor:

Here we are, once again, weeks away from the election and swamped with advertisements, mostly nasty, from both parties. The amount of money spent on this is almost sinful when there are so many more things that could use those funds such as pursuit of a Covid-19 vaccine, other disease research including cancer, Alzheimer’s, diabetes to name a few.

First it starts way too early, why can’t we have a six-week campaign like some other countries? Why can’t advertisement say what the candidate will do, rather than bashing the other for what they have done? And how about a little humor? Congratulations to candidate for Congressional District 2, Jared Golden and his wife Isobel for an ad deemed “cute” by those who have seen it. We need more cuteness in our lives and definitely in our politics.

Jane Rich

Andover

